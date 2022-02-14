Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. cut Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.64.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 38.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Canopy Growth by 15.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 11.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

