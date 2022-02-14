Capital International Ltd. CA Has $10.20 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $15.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $560.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $569.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.71. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -336.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,738 shares of company stock worth $45,023,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.96.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.