Capital International Ltd. CA Has $18.68 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in SEA were worth $18,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock traded down $22.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.33. 625,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.90 and its 200-day moving average is $277.22.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

