Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 1,199 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $154,780,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.71.

ATVI traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.28. 118,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,871,811. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

