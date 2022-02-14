Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 642 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $579.00. 37,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,159. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $609.54 and a 200-day moving average of $546.10. The stock has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

