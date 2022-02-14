Capital International Sarl Buys 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $44.57 on Monday, reaching $1,135.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,149.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,469.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $957.60 and a 1 year high of $2,006.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.68 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

