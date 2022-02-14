Capital International Sarl Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.