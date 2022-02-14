Capital International Sarl Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 962,388 shares of company stock valued at $334,583,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $373.67. The company had a trading volume of 91,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $367.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

