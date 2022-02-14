Capital International Sarl Sells 4,620 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,926 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.75. 82,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

