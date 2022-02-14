Capital International Sarl Sells 6,368 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital International Sarl lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

NYSE LLY traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.16. 30,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,431. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 55.37%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

