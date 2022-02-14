Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,492,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.46% of Atlassian worth $2,932,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $321.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.77, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

