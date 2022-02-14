Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 343,978 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,978 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 10.49% of Insulet worth $2,055,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 17.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Insulet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 437,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Shares of PODD opened at $248.06 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average of $279.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

