Capital Research Global Investors Sells 246,400 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,963,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 246,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,109,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $84.58 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $86.02. The stock has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

