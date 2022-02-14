Capital World Investors Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,399,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned 3.53% of Shopify worth $5,965,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Shopify by 9,627.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Shopify by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,353,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,508,000 after buying an additional 117,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $847.80 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,163.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,376.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.61.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

