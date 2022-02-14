Capital World Investors Has $2.20 Billion Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,201,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,162.7% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $196,935,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $506.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

