Capital World Investors Lowers Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,098,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 934,440 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.49% of Crown Castle International worth $2,616,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $168.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

