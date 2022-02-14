Capital World Investors Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,787,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.92% of Digital Realty Trust worth $2,425,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.46.

DLR stock opened at $136.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

