Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.Capri also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.18. 24,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48. Capri has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.05.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

