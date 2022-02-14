Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.55 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

