Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 681 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

