Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $68,000 in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $1,028,250.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

LDI opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

