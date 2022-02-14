Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.8% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $482.44 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $438.81 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.