Capula Management Ltd Invests $2.02 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 123,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.29.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

