Capula Management Ltd Invests $2.59 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,997 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

SIVB opened at $627.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $660.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.91. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

