Capula Management Ltd Invests $3.03 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Corning by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,489,000 after buying an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.
GLW opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s payout ratio is 77.42%.
Corning Profile
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
