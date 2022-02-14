Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Boosts Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,985 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems makes up approximately 2.4% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $98,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,982,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,177,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Verint Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after buying an additional 187,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.56. 2,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,107. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

