Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $128.68 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for 3.1% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.34% of Lithia Motors worth $128,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 476.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,761,000 after purchasing an additional 155,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $3.86 on Monday, reaching $311.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,679. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.71.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

