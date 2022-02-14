Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $26.27 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.54% of OSI Systems worth $26,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,317. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.63 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,402 shares of company stock worth $2,693,956. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on OSIS shares. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.