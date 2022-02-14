Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $60.75 Million Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Viper Energy Partners comprises approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 1.79% of Viper Energy Partners worth $60,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.70. 2,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $28.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

