Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 6,144 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $40,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.53. 9,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

