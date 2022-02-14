Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €215.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €215.00 ($247.13) target price by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($241.38) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($206.90) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($206.90) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €184.14 ($211.66).

Shares of AFX opened at €133.00 ($152.87) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €174.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.34. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €119.50 ($137.36) and a 12-month high of €202.00 ($232.18).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

