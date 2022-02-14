Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,870,000 after buying an additional 191,124 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 246,401 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,170,000.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $55.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

