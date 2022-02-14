Casdin Capital LLC Grows Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,185 shares during the quarter. BioLife Solutions accounts for 8.0% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 18.59% of BioLife Solutions worth $320,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.7% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $9,894,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $27.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 277.73, a PEG ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $359,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,603 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,202 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.