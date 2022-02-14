Casdin Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,487,910 Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,487,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,959,000. Tango Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.8% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned 6.27% of Tango Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $7,758,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,096,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,093,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.