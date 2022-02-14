Castellan Group Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Castellan Group raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $138.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $91.35 and a 52-week high of $139.44. The company has a market cap of $266.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,582 shares of company stock valued at $71,392,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

