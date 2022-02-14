Castellan Group Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Castellan Group reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLY stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

