Castellan Group Purchases New Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Castellan Group purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABG opened at $161.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

