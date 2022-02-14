Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC decreased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,499 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 5,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 735,606 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 997,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AUS opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

