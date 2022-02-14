Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 556,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,398 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 5.61% of DHC Acquisition worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

NASDAQ DHCA opened at $9.70 on Monday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

