Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,184,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 4.27% of Skydeck Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKYA stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

