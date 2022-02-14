Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases New Shares in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bridgetown as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTWN. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

BTWN opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.