Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXUSU. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $473,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $881,000.

Shares of OXUSU stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

