Cavalry Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 9.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.93.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

