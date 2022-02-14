Cavalry Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 427,093 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 427,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,393,000. Smartsheet comprises approximately 2.9% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned 0.34% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 16,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $61.87 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

