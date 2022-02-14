Cavalry Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cavalry Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 491,120 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 4.1% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $41,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after acquiring an additional 170,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,420,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,496,000 after acquiring an additional 530,105 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,809,000 after acquiring an additional 512,433 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,893 shares of company stock valued at $34,369,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of -128.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.