Caxton Corp Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Caxton Corp lessened its stake in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Sierra Oncology comprises 7.9% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Sierra Oncology were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter.

SRRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.30. 5,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $456.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,130,601 shares of company stock worth $30,503,543 and sold 19,000 shares worth $576,010. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

