Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CVE. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

CVE stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $16.06. 183,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,099,665. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

