Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cenovus has operations in the prospective oil sands development in Alberta, wherein it has been employing a specialized technique for drilling and pumping out oil. From 2020 to 2024, it expects to see compound annual production growth of 2-3%. On top of that, disciplined capital investment and production growth will enhance its funds. The company recently divested its Tucker thermal assets in Alberta, which will help reduce the debt burden and improve its ability to raise shareholder returns. The company recently reported strong fourth-quarter results owing to higher daily oil sand production, and increased contributions from Christina Lake and Foster Creek operations. Also, the company’s net cash from operations are improving, reflecting strong operations. Consequently, Cenovus is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of CVE opened at $15.86 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,558,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,889,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.