Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 400,000 Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 1.24% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,820,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,876,000. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAY opened at $9.83 on Monday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

