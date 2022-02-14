Centiva Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.56% of Compute Health Acquisition worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth $629,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $15,989,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPUH opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.70.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

